Deonar Abattoir Faces Heat Ahead Of Bakri Eid: Legal Notice, Waterlogging Concerns & Demand For ₹20 Crore Public Audit

Deonar Abattoir Faces Heat Ahead Of Bakri Eid |

Mumbai: With Bakri Eid approaching on May 26, civic authorities have been asked to address infrastructure and operational shortcomings at the Deonar Abattoir following a legal notice and strong criticism from citizen groups.

Govandi Forum flags sanitation and drainage issues

A delegation of stakeholders met the facility’s General Manager on Wednesday to discuss urgent concerns, including sanitation, drainage and overall preparedness. The meeting follows a formal notice issued to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) by the Govandi Citizens Welfare Forum, which has described conditions at the abattoir as “grossly inadequate”.

Convener Adv. Faiyaz Alam Shaikh cited the 2025 monsoon incident, when severe waterlogging allegedly led to large-scale animal casualties, as evidence of systemic neglect and failure to maintain humane standards.

300 vehicles allowed, 8 new canteens planned

In response, officials outlined a series of measures aimed at easing congestion and improving facilities ahead of the festival rush. From May 17, around 300 vehicles will be allowed entry under a strictly regulated system to streamline movement within the premises. Authorities also stated that five canteens are currently operational, with eight more to be added through a formal bidding process to cater to workers and traders.

However, traders have raised concerns over persistent logistical bottlenecks, particularly in the transportation of meat, and have demanded dedicated vehicle arrangements to ensure smoother operations.

₹20 crore audit sought, activists warn of protests

The Welfare Forum has further called for a public audit of the Rs 20 crore allocated for festival-related arrangements, alleging possible irregularities. With more than 2 lakh animals expected at the mandi, activists have warned of legal action and public protests if the BMC fails to present a clear and transparent action plan within three days.

The delegation also urged authorities to ensure traders are not harassed at border checkpoints, stressing the importance of maintaining communal harmony while ensuring safety, efficiency and animal welfare standards during the festival period.

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