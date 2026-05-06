Mumbai Railway Staff To Protest Outside DRM Office On May 7 Over Harassment, Performance Pressure & Lack Of Support | FPJ

Mumbai: The Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh (CRMS), Mumbai Division, has announced a “Dhadak Morcha” protest outside the DRM Office on May 7 at 4:30 pm, alleging harassment and mental pressure on ticket checking staff in the name of performance targets. The union has also accused the railway administration of failing to support employees facing court cases, allegations, and misbehaviour from passengers during ticket checking duties.

Staff forced to penalise waiting-list passengers

According to CRMS leaders, ticket checking staff are being forced to increase revenue collection and are under pressure to penalise passengers travelling with waiting-list tickets in reserved coaches. Union representatives claimed that employees are being unfairly targeted despite working under difficult conditions.

“The administration is focusing more on revenue targets instead of addressing the real issue of ticketless travel. Staff are facing mental stress due to pressure, court cases, and fear of jail,” a union leader said.

The union has appealed to employees to participate in large numbers in the protest and raise their voice against what it described as the “continuous neglect” of the ticket checking cadre. Posters released by the union highlight issues such as mental harassment, legal action, and lack of administrative support for staff working on the ground.

The protest call comes at a time when railway authorities have intensified ticket checking drives across suburban and long-distance services to curb unauthorised travel and improve revenue collection. However, the union argues that frontline staff are being made scapegoats while larger operational issues remain unresolved.