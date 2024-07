Maharaja Trophy KSCA: Samit, Son Of Rahul Dravid, Snapped Up For ₹50000 By Mysore Warriors In Player Auction

Rahul Dravid and Samit Dravid. | (Credits: Twitter)

Samit Dravid, the son of India's recent T20 World Cup-winning coach Rahul Dravid, has been snapped up by the Mysore Warriors for ₹50000 during the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 player auction on Thursday. Chethan LR emerged as the most expensive buy of the lot, going at ₹8.6 lakh to the Bengaluru Blasters.

Earlier this year, Samit Dravid was spotted playing for Karnataka in the U19 Cooch Behar Trophy and gave fans all over India a massive surprise. The youngster sent down 12 overs on day 1 of the final between Karnataka and Mumbai, leaking 49 runs in the process. In December 2023, he also grabbed headlines for a whirlwind 98-run knock against Jammu and Kashmir in the Cooch Behar Trophy fixture.

Rahul Dravid’s son Samit Dravid scored 98 runs against J&K in Cooch Behar Trophy.pic.twitter.com/lMFBtpImrq — Ishan Joshi (@ishanjoshii) December 21, 2023

The other players getting significant money from Category A are Shreyas Gopal (₹7.6 Lakh to Mangaluru Dragons), Krishnappa Gowtham (₹7.4 Lakh to Mysore Warriors), Jagadeesha Suchith (₹4.8 Lakh to Mysore Warriors) Pravin Dubey (₹6.8 Lakh to Gulbarga Mystics) and KC Cariappa (₹4.2 Lakh to Hubli Tigers).

According to the tournament rules, every team must have a minimum of 16 players and a maximum of 20. All six sides had retained four players each prior to the auction.

Squads ahead of Maharaja T20 Trophy after the auction:

Hubli Tigers: Manish Pandey (R), Shrijith KL (R), Manvanth Kumar (R), Vidwath Kaverappa (R), KC Cariappa, Mohammed Taha, Thippa Reddy, Karthikeya KP, Kumar LR, Aadarsh Prajwal, Kruthik Krishna, Aneeshwar Gautam, Madhav Prakash Bajaj, Shreesha S Acahar, Daman Deep Singh, Mitrakant Yada, Nishchith Pai, Rishi Bopanna

Mysore Warriors: Karun Nair (R), CA Karthik (R), S.U. Karthik (R), Manoj Bhandage (R), J Suchith, K Gowtham, Vidyadhar Patil, Venkatesh M, Harshil Dharmani, Goutham Mishra, Dhanush Gowda, Samit Dravid, Deepak Devadiga, Sumit Kumar, Smayan Srivastava, Jasper EJ, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Sarfaraz Ashraf

Rahul Dravid and his wife watching their son, Samit play in the U19 Cooch Behar Trophy.

(📸 - Manuja Veerappa).



- A proud moment for the Dravid family...!!!#EsportsAwards2023 #melodi pic.twitter.com/mzCBY9affY — Cricketwala.in (@Cricketwala22) December 2, 2023

Gulbarga Mystics: Devdutt Padikkal (R), Vyshak Vijaykumar (R), Smaran Ravi (R), Aneesh KV (R), Pravin Dubey, Luvnith Sisodia, Sharath BR, Aaditya Nair, Monish Reddy, Sharan Goud, Yashovardhan Parantap, Nathan Dmello Joachim, Faizan Riaz, Ritesh Bhatkal, Wahid Faizan Khan, Abhishek Prabhakar, Prithvi Shekhawat, Shimon Luiz

Shivamogga Lions: Abhinav Manohar (R), Nihal Ullal (R), Shivraj S (R), Vasuki Koushik (R), Pradeep T, Hardik Raj, Dhruv Prabhakar, Anand Doddamani, Rajvir Wadhwa, Avinash D, Dheeraj Mohan, Bharath Dhuri, Aadithya Vishwa Karma, Aditya Mani, Rohit K, Rohan Naveen, Sharath HS, Mohith BA

Bengaluru Blasters: Mayank Agarwal (R), Suraj Ahuja (R), Shubhang Hegde (R), Mohsin Khan (R), Anirudha Joshi, Naveen MG, Prateek Jain, Chethan LR, Melu Kranthi Kumar, Santokh Singh, Aditya Goyal, Rakshith S, Varun Rao TN, Niranjan Naik, Lavish Kaushal, Varun Kumar HC, Shikhar Shetty, Bheem Rao Navale

Mangaluru Dragons: Nikin Jose (R), Rohan Patil (R), Siddharth KV (R), Paras Gurbax Arya (R), Rohan Patil, Paras Gurbax Arya, Siddharth KV, Nikin Jose, Shreyas Gopal, Dheeraj J Gowda, Darshan MB, Macneil Hadley Noronha, Tushar Singh, Lankesh KS, Samarth Nagaraj, Sankalp SS, Abhilash Shetty, Nischith Rao, Lochan S Gowda, Pranav Bhatia, Sanjay Ashwin, Sagar Solanki