Magicrete Announces Partnership With Royal Challengers Bengaluru As Their Official Building Material Partner For T20 League 2026 |

Gujarat: Magicrete, a leader in AAC blocks, construction chemicals, and precast solutions, is delighted to announce its association with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the Official Building Material Partner for the upcoming T20 league 2026 edition.

This landmark partnership brings together two powerhouse brands known for their performance, innovation, and commitment to excellence. As RCB gears up for another thrilling season of T20 league, Magicrete’s association will underscore its drive to forge meaningful connections with millions of cricket fans across India and beyond.

Commenting on the partnership, Sourabh Bansal, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Magicrete, said, “We are excited to join hands with Royal Challengers Bengaluru as their Official Material Partner. This collaboration represents the union of two brands that champion resilience, and high performance. Just as Magicrete strives to deliver materials that stand the test of time, RCB inspires millions with its fearless approach and passion for the game. We are confident this partnership will unlock new avenues for engagement, amplify our brand ethos, and resonate strongly with cricket fans nationwide.”

Rajesh Menon, CEO of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said, “We are pleased to welcome Magicrete as our Official Material Partner. Partnerships like these bring together brands that share a commitment to performance and resilience. With RCB backed by one of the most passionate fan communities in cricket, we look forward to building meaningful fan engagement and creating impactful moments together throughout the season.”

Magicrete’s best-in-class building solutions, including its range of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Blocks, advanced construction chemicals, and precast systems, have redefined modern construction standards in India. The company’s focus on sustainability, quality, and performance has earned it widespread recognition and trust across the construction industry.

About Magicrete

Magicrete is India’s largest manufacturer of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) blocks and a significant player in AAC wall panels, construction chemicals, and precast construction technology, leading the transformation of the country’s modern construction landscape. Founded in 2008 by a dynamic team of alumni from IIT Kharagpur, IIT Delhi, and IIM Lucknow, the company is driven by its vision to help people build their homes better, faster, and affordable using innovative and sustainable construction technologies.