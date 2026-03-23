'We Are Waiting': Delhi Capitals Head Coach Unsure About Mitchell Starc Availability For IPL 2026 | VIDEO

Mitchell Starc fetched for 24.75 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders | Credits: Twitter

Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani is unclear as to when Mitchell Starc will join the squad for the IPL 2026 season. Starc was reported to a miss the start of the season with Cricket Australia aiming to manage his workload. The 35-year-old is yet to receive his NOC, with the Capitals hoping for an update.

"He is fully fit. We are waiting to hear from Cricket Australia. Waiting for the NOC. Once we get that, we will know what is happened and when he'll join us," Badani said in a press conference.

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Starc was retained by the Delhi Capitals after a fine debut season last year. The 35-year-old has retired from T20Is, meaning he had a month long rest after starring in the Ashes, before joining up for the IPL 2026.

However, Australian pace bowlers have been hit with a spate of injuries since. Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins are yet to recover from their respective injuries. Nathan Ellis and Jack Edwards were ruled out with their separate injury troubles.