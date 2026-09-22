'Made Me Smile': Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Japan's 'Easy To Follow' Cricket Guide At Stadiums During India Match, Asian Games

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was impressed by Japan's easy to follow cricket guides handed out to fans at Sano. The guides were given to fans at entry at stadiums, helping them understand the rules and nuances of the sport.

"There’s something very special about watching cricket find new homes. Seeing India play Japan is wonderful in itself, but what made me smile was seeing reckoners being given to the audience at the entrance so they could understand the game better. We’ve all had our first cricket match. It’s lovely to see more people getting theirs. Credit to the Japan team for taking on the challenge and putting up a fight," he posted on X.

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The two-page guide, distributed among Japanese fans, explains everything from the number of players and the format of a T20 match to scoring, dismissals, umpiring signals and how to read the scoreboard.

The guide begins with a basic introduction to cricket, explaining that it is played between two teams of 11 players and that the T20 format adopted at the Asian Games consists of 20 overs per innings, with each match lasting around three hours.

For spectators new to the sport, the guide explains how batting and bowling teams alternate innings, with the team scoring the most runs declared the winner. It also explains that an innings can end earlier if 10 wickets fall.

A large illustrated section introduces the cricket ground and different positions, including the bowler, batter, wicketkeeper, umpire, fielders and wicketkeeper standing behind the stumps.

The organisers have also explained the three basic ways of scoring runs — running between the wickets, four runs when the ball reaches the boundary after bouncing, and six runs when the batter clears the boundary without the ball bouncing.

One of the most useful sections for first-time spectators covers the different ways a batter can be dismissed. The guide illustrates run out, bowled, stumped, hit wicket, caught and leg before wicket (LBW), using simple graphics and brief explanations.

Umpiring signals have also been included, explaining calls such as four, six, no-ball, bye, out and wide. The guide aims to make it easier for spectators to follow the officials’ decisions during the match.

There is also a section explaining how to read a cricket scoreboard, including the number of runs scored, overs bowled and wickets lost.