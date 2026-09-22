Shreyas Iyer's Furious Exchange With Umpire! Controversial Wide Call Creates Chaos In India vs Japan Thriller | Video

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Team India skipper Shreyas Iyer was involved in a tense moment during India's dramatic two-run victory over Japan in the historic one-off T20I on Tuesday, as a controversial wide call in the final over threatened to change the outcome of the match.

With Japan needing only a few runs to pull off a stunning upset, Axar Patel appeared to bowl a legal delivery. However, the umpire initially called it a wide. Axar was visibly unhappy with the decision, particularly after consecutive wides had already increased the pressure on India.

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The situation became even more tense as India captain Shreyas Iyer immediately approached the umpire. Iyer was seen expressing his displeasure as India faced the prospect of giving Japan another crucial run at a critical stage of the chase.

In a dramatic twist, umpires Chris Thurgate and Chris Brown subsequently changed the decision and declared the delivery legal. The reversal came at a crucial juncture, with India desperately trying to protect their narrow advantage.

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India eventually held their nerve to edge past Japan by just two runs. In the rain-shortened five-over contest, India posted 32/4 before restricting Japan to 30/3, with the tense final over becoming one of the defining moments of the historic encounter.

The victory marked India's first-ever men's international match against Japan, but it was the dramatic final-over controversy and Iyer's animated reaction that added another layer to an already extraordinary finish.