Lungi Ngidi Injury: Delhi Traffic Police Create Green Corridor, Ambulance Reaches Hospital In 11 Minutes | VIDEO | X

New Delhi, April 25: In a commendable effort, the Delhi Traffic Police helped Delhi Capitals pacer Lungisani Ngidi receive quick medical help after suffering a head injury in the IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings on Saturday. He fell while trying to take a catch and hit his head on the ground. He later complained of headache and neck pain after which he was taken off the field.

The Delhi Traffic Police played a key role on helping him get fast treatment. They created a green corridor and cleared the traffic on the route from Arun Jaitley Stadium to Max Hospital in Rajendra Nagar. The ambulance reached the hospital in just 11 minutes.

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Special credit has been given to ACP Sanjay Singh for the quick action. His team ensured that there were no delays which allowed Ngidi to reach the hospital safely and on time.

As per the latest update issued by the IPL authorities, Ngidi is stable and is likely to be discharged soon. The quick response from the Delhi Traffic Police is being widely praised and many of the internet users are calling them heroes for the effort.

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Read Also Lungi Ngidi Injury Update: DC Pacer Stable And Likely To Be Discharged Shortly From Hospital

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Delhi Traffic Police Issues Statement

During the high-voltage IPL match between Delhi and Punjab on 25.04.2026, an unfortunate incident occurred when Lungi Ngidi sustained a serious head injury on the field.

The moment information regarding the medical emergency was received, immediate action was initiated without delay. Upon contacting the match organisers, it was learnt that the injured player needed urgent medical attention and was required to be shifted to BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, Rajendra Nagar.

Acting swiftly, ACP Traffic/Central District, Sh. Sanjay Singh immediately coordinated with the Police Control Room and directed the creation of a Green Corridor to ensure uninterrupted movement of the ambulance.

With seamless coordination and prompt support from the concerned Traffic Inspectors of Delhi Traffic Police, the ambulance successfully reached the hospital in a remarkable 11 minutes, cutting through peak-hour traffic and ensuring timely medical care.

This swift and professional response reflects the commitment, efficiency, and dedication of Delhi Traffic Police in handling emergencies and saving lives.