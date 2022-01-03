Lukaku set for showdown talks with Chelsea coach Tuchel TODAY; Decision on future to be taken behind closed doors

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel said he will meet with Romelu Lukaku on Monday to discuss the striker’s recent unauthorised interview and subsequent omission from the 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

The former PSG coach also added that Lukaku’s future will be decided “behind closed doors”, reports The Athletic.

In an interview recorded several weeks ago but aired on Thursday by Sky Italia, Lukaku said he was “not happy” with his role under Tuchel earlier this season.

Lukaku added he would like to return to Inter Milan in the near future.

Tuchel responded to the interview by dropping Lukaku for the draw with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, explaining that the situation around the striker “got too big and too noisy”. And, after the game, Tuchel confirmed that he would be meeting with the Belgium international on Monday.

“There is a meeting on Monday, of course,” Tuchel said on beIN Sports.

“That’s why we took the decision to delay the decision. We needed some time. I think I heard of the story on Friday. I thought we can handle it as it’s not the first time something like this has happened in my career. I don’t feel personally attacked or disappointed. It’s not personal.

“But the thing got too big on a Saturday for when you play Liverpool on the Sunday. It was too much noise. For that, we protected the preparation that we needed, we took him out of the squad, to have quiet preparation and full focus. This is a huge game and you need to play it at the top level.”

When asked on Sky Sports if there was a way back for Lukaku, Tuchel replied: “He’s our player. There’s always a way back. But we will clear this in Cobham behind closed doors.”

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 03:08 PM IST