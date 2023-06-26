Luka Modric To Stay At Real Madrid, Extends Contract By One Year

Luka Modric. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Croatian mid-fielder Luka Modric has signed a year-long contract with Real Madrid as the club announced the development on Monday. Despite some strong interest from Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, the veteran footballer asserted that he wants to stay at the Spanish Club. It had raised some doubts over his future, but the latest contract extension has dispelled it.

The 37-year-old joined Real Madrid in 2012 and has won 23 trophies for them in 11 years. He made 33 appearances across LaLiga and Champions League last season and started in all six Madrid's knockout-round games on their road to the semi-finals. Modric's 23 trophies are also only third to Marcelo and Karim Benzema for the club. Modric took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, 'Home Sweet Home."

Luka Modric faces intense competition amid the presence of several mid-fielders:

The midfielder will have greater competition than ever for a spot in Real Madrid's starting lineup in the coming season from players like Toni Kroos, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, and Dani Ceballos. England international Jude Bellingham came from Dortmund, signed by Real Madrid this year.

According to Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, younger players Tchouameni, Camavinga, and now Bellingham will have more playing time during the upcoming season compared to older players Modric and Kroos.

After joining Madrid from Tottenham in 2012, Modric overcame initial scepticism to establish himself as one of the club's most vital players throughout that time, contributing significantly to their five Champions League victories in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2022.