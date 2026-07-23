Luis Suarez Scores Brace, Reaches 50 Goals As Inter Miami Defeat Chicago Fire 3-2 For Fifth Straight MLS Victory | Video | X

Miami: Inter Miami CF resumed MLS regular season with a 3-2 victory at home against Chicago Fire FC as the club picked up a fifth consecutive win, riding on a brace by striker Luis Suarez and a strike by Preston Plambeck, his first in MLS and for the club's first team.

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Suarez achieved two career milestones during his performance against Chicago Fire as he reached 100 appearances and scored 50 goals across all competitions for Inter Miami, becoming just the second player in club history to achieve the feat.

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The visitors opened the scoring in the 18th minute, with an own goal placing Chicago Fire in the lead. Inter Miami pushed for the equaliser and had a big chance to level the scoring when a penalty was called after Ruiz was fouled inside the box by Chicago defender Jack Elliot in the 26th minute.

Suarez then stepped up to convert the penalty in the 28th and tie the match at 1-1 before the half with his seventh goal this regular season.

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The second half opened with Suárez securing his brace in the 51st minute for Inter Miami to pull ahead. The Uruguayan legend played a pass into space on the right side of the box for Berterame, where he returned the ball to Suárez with a sublime backheel assist.

Suarez then found the back of the net with a first time right-footed finish as he reached eight goals this regular season. Additionally, Suarez has now scored five goals in his last two MLS regular season appearances. The assist, meanwhile, took Berterame’s tally to five this league campaign.

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Chicago then tied the match in the 67th minute through a goal from forward Puso Dithejane. Inter Miami searched for the lead in the remaining minutes, and ultimately was rewarded with a late winner in the 87th minute.

Young midfielder and Academy graduate Plambeck, who had entered the match as a second-half substitute in the 69th minute, was the hero of the night, showing quick reflexes to capitalise on a rebound after an initial attempt from Suarez and strike from close range with a right-footed finish.

The goal marked a major career milestone for the young midfielder, as it was his first in MLS and his first for our club’s first team.

The 3-2 scoreline held through the closing minutes for Inter Miami to pick up the three points at home and extend its winning run to five this 2026 regular season.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)