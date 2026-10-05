Lucknow's Ekana Stadium Faces Waterlogging Scare One Day Before IND Vs WI 1st T20I | VIDEO

Lucknow is gearing up for the India-West Indies first T20I, but waterlogging outside the Ekana Cricket Stadium has added some concern a day before the match. Water accumulated in areas around the venue, prompting authorities to bring in pumps to clear the affected spots.

The stadium is located in the Gomti Nagar area, with sections of the Gomti River and nearby green belts mapped roughly 5.25 km to 6.03 km from the main stadium grounds. However, the reported waterlogging is outside the stadium premises, where efforts are underway to drain the accumulated water.

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Waterlogging created an unexpected hurdle just a day before the much-awaited clash. Pumps were deployed to flush out the water and clear the affected areas around the stadium.

The focus is now on ensuring smooth access to the venue before match day. With fans expected to arrive in large numbers, keeping the roads and surrounding areas clear will be a key priority.

The first T20I between India and West Indies is set to be played in Lucknow, with fans eagerly awaiting the series opener. The match is expected to attract significant attention as both teams begin their T20I campaign.

The waterlogging has added an unexpected twist to the build-up. However, authorities have moved quickly to tackle the issue, with pumps being used to remove the accumulated water.

With the match just a day away, attention will now be on the weather and ground conditions in Lucknow. Officials will hope there are no further disruptions before the two teams take the field.