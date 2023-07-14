Lucknow Super Giants Release Andy Flower As Head Coach Ahead of IPL 2024

KL Rahul and Andy Flower. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants have released head coach Andy Flower ahead of the next season of the cash-rich league. The franchise unveiled the announcement through its official Twitter handle by posting a heartwarming message, thanking the former Zimbabwean great for his contributions since joining the team.

The 55-year-old was appointed head coach of the Super Giants in 2021, ahead of their debut season in 2022. He has done a decent job in these two seasons, propelling the Super Giants to the playoffs twice. He worked with Gautam Gambhir, who is likely to stay on as the mentor of the Super Giants.

There are likely to be no changes regarding the other members as Morne Morkel, Jonty Rhodes, and Vijay Dahiya are expected to continue as bowling, fielding, and assistant coaches, respectively.

In their official Instagram account, the franchise posted a message as below:

"Thank you for your words, your inspiration, your guidance, and for making everyone around you better. Today it's farewell, but it'll never be goodbye because you'll always be one of our own. Go well, coach!"

Justin Langer in contention to replace Andy Flower in the role:

According to Cricbuzz, former Australia head coach Justin Langer is amongst the candidates to replace Flower as discussions are underway.

The former Australian Test cricketer has a decent resume as he coached the national team from 2018-2022. The West Australian's biggest achievements were leading the national team to a 3-2 ODI series win in India from being 0-2 and a T20 World Cup victory. The 52-year-old also guided Perth Scorchers to three Big Bash League titles in four years.