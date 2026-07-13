LSG Young Stars Mukul Choudhary And Akshat Raghuwanshi Reach Manchester For Special Training Ahead Of IPL 2027 | X

Mumbai, July 13: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) young batters Mukul Choudhary and Akshat Raghuwanshi have arrived in Manchester in England for a special off-season training camp on Monday.

The two players will train under LSG head coach Justin Langer and the team's strategic advisor, former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

LSG shared the news on social media and said, "New conditions. New challenges. New learnings. Mukul & Akshat have landed in Manchester for a training camp with Justin Langer and Kane Williamson."

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Why Manchester?

Langer and Williamson are currently in England preparing for The Hundred tournament. They are coaching the Manchester Super Giants (MSG), a team captained by Aiden Markram. MSG is owned by the RPSG Group which is the same parent company that owns LSG.

Player Backgrounds

Mukul Choudhary: The wicke-keeper batsman from Rajasthan played 10 games last season, scoring 170 runs. His best moment was an unbeaten 54 that helped LSG win a thrilling match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens, though LSG still finished last on the points table.

Akshat Raghuwanshi: The batter from Madhya Pradesh played three games last season, scoring 29 runs.

The Goal of the Camp

The training in England will help both players improve their skills on faster English pitches and learn how to become better, modern T20 batters.

Other LSG News

Last month, LSG made a major squad change for next season. They traded their former captain Rishabh Pant to the Delhi Capitals and brought in left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav for Rs 13.5 crore.