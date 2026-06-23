IPL Mega Swap! Rishabh Pant Returns To Delhi Capitals In ₹15 Crore Deal As Kuldeep Yadav's Blockbuster LSG Trade Sends Shockwaves

IPL/X

A major player swap in the Indian Premier League has been completed as Rishabh Pant returns to Delhi Capitals, while Kuldeep Yadav moves to Lucknow Super Giants in a high-profile trade between the two franchises.

The trade marks a dramatic return for Pant, who originally made his name in the IPL with Delhi Capitals before joining Lucknow Super Giants in the 2025 mega auction. LSG had secured his services for a record ₹27 crore, making him the most expensive player in IPL history at the time.

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Pant’s return to Delhi comes after two seasons with Lucknow, where the franchise struggled to find consistent success. The wicketkeeper-batter, who was appointed captain, faced challenges as LSG failed to reach the playoffs during his tenure. Reports suggest Pant accepted a significant pay cut as part of the move, with his revised deal reportedly around ₹15 crore.

In exchange, Delhi Capitals have sent star spinner Kuldeep Yadav to Lucknow Super Giants. The move gives LSG a proven Indian bowling option and adds depth to their spin department, while Delhi regain a player who has been closely associated with the franchise for several years.

The trade has created major discussion among IPL fans, with both teams making a bold move ahead of the upcoming season. Pant’s homecoming and Kuldeep’s fresh challenge with LSG add another exciting chapter to the ever-changing landscape of IPL team strategies.