LSG VS PBKS Toss Update: Shreyas Iyer Wins, Opts To Bowl First In Must-Win Clash To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive; Arjun Makes Debut | VIDEO

LSG VS PBKS Toss Update: Shreyas Iyer Wins, Opts To Bowl First In Must-Win Clash To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive | X

Lucknow, May 23: Punjab Kings will take on Lucknow Super Giants in a must-win clash at the Ekana Stadium on Saturday. Punjab Kings will be looking forward to win the match match against LSG and put a step forward to seal their spot in the IPL 2026 playoffs. PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first in the high-intensity clash at LSG home turf.

Punjab Kings must win today's match to keep their playoff qualification hopes alive. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants will be playing fearless cricket as they don't have anything to lose. LSG are already knocked out of the tournament and will only be playing for the fans and end their IPL 2026 campaign on a positive note.

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Both teams are entering the clash with two changes in each squad. Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar will be playing his first match of the IPL 2026 season and will debut for his new franchise. Fans will be excited and monitoring his performance in the high-intensity clash.

Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Josh Inglis, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Himmat Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Mohammed Shami, Aiden Markram, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Arjun Tendulkar, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Naman Tiwari, Avesh Khan

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Musheer Khan, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis, Marco Jansen, Mitchell Owen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad