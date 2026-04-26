LSG Vs KKR: Will Arjun Tendulkar Debut For Lucknow Super Giants In IPL 2026 Clash Against Kolkata Knight Riders?

Arjun Tendulkar | X

Lucknow, April 26: Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder and cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun is likely to make his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. However, there is no official confirmation about the same, but it is possible as LSG is struggling to find their winning combination.

Currently, LSG are placed on the 9th spot in the points table as they have managed to win only two games out of their seven matches. Arjun Tendulkar is seen in LSG camp doing his duties as a player and carrying drinks for his teammates. He has also been bowling in the practice sessions for the team. Being an all-rounder, he can contribute with both bat and and ball for the team.

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Arjun Tendulkar is playing for the Lucknow Super Giants after being traded from Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2026 Auction for Rs 30 lakh. He is a left-arm pacer and left-handed lower order batsman.

He has played only five matches in his five seasons stunt with the Mumbai Indians. He moved to LSG seeking more playing time in tournament. However, he is still to make his debut for the franchise owned by business giant Sanjiv Goenka and led by Rishabh Pant.

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Arjun was practicing for LSG immediately after his marriage and made headlines as he was serving drinks to his teammates as a water boy in the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Upcoming Matches for Lucknow Super Giants

Here are the next matches for Lucknow Super Giants where he could play

1. April 26: vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Lucknow)

2. May 4: vs Mumbai Indians (Mumbai)

3. May 7: vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Lucknow)

4. May 10: vs Chennai Super Kings (Chennai)

These matches will be important to watch if he gets a chance to make his debut.