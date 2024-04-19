LSG vs CSK, IPL 2024 Match 34: Hosts Lucknow Opt To Bowl As They Look To Deny Chennai Hat-trick Of Wins

KL Rahul and Ruturaj Gaikwad. | (Credits: Twitter)

Toss Update:

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to field first in the IPL 2024 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Ekana International Stadium. The home side announced one change from the previous game, dropping star fast bowler Shamar Joseph, drafting in Matt Henry.

Joseph had a forgettable start to his IPL career when he made his debut against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. The West Indian leaked 20 runs in his first over and conceded 47 in his 4 with a solitary wicket. Henry, who has previously represented the Punjab Kings and Super Kings, joined the LSG squad as a replacement for David Willey, who pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons. Mayank Yadav still remains sidelined due to an injury.

The Super Kings, meanwhile, are coming on the back of two consecutive wins as they have pulled their campaign back on track following two successive losses. Despite beating the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium fairly convincingly, the defending champions have triggered a couple of changes. Moeen Ali has replaced Daryl Mitchell, while Deepak Chahar has come in for Shardul Thakur.

Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants playing XIs:

CSK playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana.

LSG playing XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur.