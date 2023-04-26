Low-cost investment into infrastructure development at district-level vital to accentuate sports culture: Odisha Minister

Odisha is soon turning into one of the grandest sports hubs in the country. With investment in sports like hockey and the development of around 20 high-performance centres, the state is turning into the minting hub for the 2032 Olympics. Odisha Sports & Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera recently spoke at a two-day conference called 'Chintan Shivir', organised by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in Imphal, Manipur. He emphasized the importance of developing low-cost infrastructure at the district level to promote sports culture.

Sports hub of the country

While he acknowledged the need for world-class infrastructure for international events, he believes that building low-cost infrastructure at the district level is vital for building a strong sports culture among youth.

Behera highlighted Odisha's unique partnership model for sporting excellence, which includes High-Performance Centres (HPCs) and partnerships with national sports federations. He also mentioned the marque international and national events that have made Odisha a hub of sports. Behera praised Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for bringing everyone together for the betterment of sports infrastructure in India and making the country a sports superpower.

Union of ideas and strategies

Sports Secretary Vineel Krishna made a comprehensive presentation at the conference, which included Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Nagaland, Manipur, West Bengal, and Meghalaya. They discussed action points on sports infrastructure and coach development. Union Minister Anurag Thakur emphasised the importance of states coming forward to promote games and sports in India by sharing ideas and strategies for developing the sector. Thakur appreciated Odisha's sports model of partnership and its vision for sports.

Over 100 invitees from various states, UTs, and the Ministry of Youth Affairs attended the conference and shared their views and ideas on making India one of the biggest sporting powers in the world. The conference aims to shape a framework for all state governments and stakeholders to map a trajectory for the growth and development of sports in the country.