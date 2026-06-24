'Loves Ronaldo More Than His Wife': IShowSpeed Breaks Down In Tears After Watching Cristiano Ronaldo Score Against Uzbekistan | VIDEO

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal against Uzbekistan sparked wild celebrations inside the stadium, but none were more emotional than those of YouTube sensation IShowSpeed. Watching his football idol score from the stands, the streamer erupted in joy before breaking down in tears, creating a heartfelt moment that quickly went viral on social media.

Speed, widely known for his unwavering admiration of the Portuguese superstar, was present at the stadium as Portugal took on Uzbekistan. The internet personality erupted in celebration the moment Ronaldo found the back of the net, roaring in delight before being visibly overwhelmed with emotion.

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Videos circulating on social media captured the heartfelt moment, showing Speed screaming in celebration before covering his face and breaking down in tears as the crowd around him celebrated Ronaldo's goal. The emotional reaction quickly went viral, with fans praising the streamer's genuine passion for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Speed has built a reputation as one of Ronaldo's biggest supporters, often expressing his admiration for the football icon during live streams and public appearances. He has also met Ronaldo on several occasions, making no secret of the influence the Portuguese captain has had on him.

Ronaldo meanwhile etched his name in the history books with his brace against Uzbekistan on Tuesday. The 41-year-old is the oldest to score in a FIFA World Cup match. He is also the first to score in 6 different editions of the tournament.