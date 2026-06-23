Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First To Score At 6 Different World Cups, Breaks Goal Drought In Portugal Vs Uzbekistan Clash | VIDEO

Cristiano Ronaldo once again rewrote football history on the grandest stage. The Portugal captain became the first player ever to score in six different FIFA World Cups after finding the back of the net against Uzbekistan in Portugal's Group K clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. T

he goal not only set a new benchmark in the tournament's history but also ended Ronaldo's recent goal drought, reaffirming his enduring ability to deliver in football's biggest moments.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With the strike, Ronaldo etched his name into football history by scoring in six separate World Cup editions—2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and now 2026—an achievement no other player has managed. The Portuguese icon also increased his overall World Cup tally to nine goals, further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest players the game has ever seen.