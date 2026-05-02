'Love You Darling': Hardik Pandya Watches MS Dhoni Smash Sixes During Training Ahead Of CSK Vs MI Clash | VIDEO

Hardik Pandya's love for MS Dhoni is no secret and the Mumbai Indians captain spent some time chatting with the CSK legend at Chepauk on Friday. With both teams training ahead of the blockbuster CSK vs MI clash, Hardik stayed back to watch Dhoni in practice. When the 44-year-old launched a stunning six, Hardik yelled 'Mahi Bhai, Love You Darling' in a moment that has since gone viral.

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Earlier, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and legendary CSK veteran MS Dhoni shared a heartwarming moment during a training session at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. While training, Pandya spotted the legendary "Thala" across the field. In a video that has since gone viral, the MI skipper is seen immediately making his way toward Dhoni, greeting his mentor with a wide smile and a long, respectful hug.

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MS Dhoni trains, will he play against MI?

As has been the case throughout the season, MS Dhoni has trained with the squad ahead of the game but his availability for the CSK vs MI game is still uncertain.

"MS is going really well. Hopefully, he'll be back as soon as possible. I'm not sure if that will be tomorrow or the match after, but he's progressing well, " batting coach Michael Hussey added.

"Once he feels confident in his calf, I'm sure he'll give the signal that he's ready to go. At the moment, we're guided by him. We're waiting. I think all of Chennai is waiting," he added.