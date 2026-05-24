'Love You Always': Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt Note For Son Arjun After His First Game For LSG In IPL 2026

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has penned a heartfelt note for his son Arjun Tendulkar after the latter made his first appearance in IPL 2026. Arjun was benched throughout the season but was handed his LSG debut in their final game of the season. The left-arm pacer delivered a fine spell of bowling, with Sachin praising his perseverance and patience.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sachin Tendulkar's message to Arjun

"Well done, Arjun. Proud of the way you’ve carried yourself through this season, always believing in your ability, staying patient, working hard quietly, and remaining positive despite having to wait for your opportunity till the very last match.

Cricket tests patience as much as skill, and you handled both beautifully today. Keep your feet on the ground, and continue being in love with the game like you always have. Love you always," Sachin wrote on X.

Read Also Arjun Tendulkar Nails Perfect Yorker To Claim First Wicket For LSG In IPL 2026 Debut Match | VIDEO

Arjun shines on LSG debut

Lucknow Super Giants have handed a much awaited debut to Arjun Tendulkar in their final game of their IPL 2026 season. He had a short stint with the bat, scoring a run a ball five as LSG posted a competitive 196/6.

Tendulkar was only introduced with the ball after the powerplay. He surprised Prabhsimran Singh with a bouncer, with Rishabh Pant putting a straightforward catch down.

Arjun returned later to nail a perfect yorker to dismiss the Punjab opener, his first wicket of the season. He finished with figures of 1/36 and was LSG's most economical bowler of the game.