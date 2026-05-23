Arjun Tendulkar Nails Perfect Yorker To Claim First Wicket For LSG In IPL 2026 Debut Match | VIDEO

Arjun Tendulkar had the last laugh as he claimed his first wicket in LSG colours at the Ekana Stadium on Saturday. Tendulkar was denied Prabhsimran Singh's wicket after Rishabh Pant dropped a catch. However, the left-arm pacer kept at it and nailed a perfect yorker to dismiss the Punjab Kings opener.

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Earlier, Arjun produced a sharp bouncer during his spell and caught Prabhsimran Singh by surprise. The PBKS opener looked uncomfortable and only managed to glove the ball behind the wicket. The chance went straight towards wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. It looked like Tendulkar had his breakthrough. However, Pant grassed it handing Singh a reprieve.

Arjun jumped and then had his hands over his head in frustration after being denied his maiden wicket. To make matters worse, Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas took him for boundaries in the next over.

Tendulkar had the last laugh. Returning to bowl his third over, Arjun was taken for a couple of boundaries by Shreyas Iyer. The left-arm pacer however closed it off with a inch-perfect yorker to dismiss Prabhsimran Singh.

Arjun celebrated the wicket in style, making his mark on his first ever game for the Lucknow Super Giants.