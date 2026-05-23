Arjun Tendulkar's Reaction After Rishabh Pant Drops Prabhsimran Singh Off His Bowling Goes Viral | VIDEO

Arjun Tendulkar was denied his first wicket in Lucknow Super Giants colours in the game against Punjab Kings on Saturday. Tendulkar, playing his first game of IPL 2026, surprised Prabhsimran Singh with a bouncer, only the PBKS opener to glove it to Rishabh Pant. Pant could complete the catch, with Tendulkar's frustrations evident in a viral video.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Arjun produced a sharp bouncer during his spell and caught Prabhsimran Singh by surprise. The PBKS opener looked uncomfortable and only managed to glove the ball behind the wicket. The chance went straight towards wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. It looked like Tendulkar had his breakthrough. However, Pant grassed it handing Singh a reprieve.

Arjun jumped and then had his hands over his head in frustration after being denied his maiden wicket. To make matters worse, Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas took him for boundaries in the next over.

Read Also Finally! Arjun Tendulkar Makes LSG Debut In Final Game Of IPL 2026 Season

It is Arjun's first game since moving to LSG ahead of the IPL 2026. Tendulkar did not get opportunities with Lucknow having a strong pace unit. The left-arm pacer however was handed his franchise debut on Saturday, where he started off well before the drop catch.