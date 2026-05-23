Finally! Arjun Tendulkar Makes LSG Debut In Final Game Of IPL 2026 Season

Lucknow Super Giants have handed a much awaited debut to Arjun Tendulkar in their game of their IPL 2026 season. LSG are not in contention for the IPL 2026 playoffs and have rotated their side for the final game in Lucknow. Arjun, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, moved to LSG in a trade from Mumbai Indians earlier in the season.

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Arjun has been a constant presence on Lucknow Super Giants' social media accounts, often impressing with his skills with the ball. However, with LSG's fast bowling stacked for options, Tendulkar has had to wait for his turn to make an impression.

With LSG now knocked out, LSG and Rishabh Pant believe it is the perfect opportunity to give the former Mumbai Indians star a debut for his new franchise.

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Josh Inglis, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan

Has Arjun Tendulkar played in the IPL before?

Arjun Tendulkar has already featured in the IPL after being picked by Mumbai Indians. The left-arm pacer made his debut during the 2023 season and played a handful of matches for the five-time champions. He also registered his first IPL wicket during that campaign. However, opportunities have been limited, with Arjun spending much of his time on the sidelines as Mumbai relied on more experienced pace options in their playing XI.