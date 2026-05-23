Fan Taunts Virat Kohli With '49' Gesture During SRH vs RCB IPL 2026 Match | Video

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A brief but striking moment from the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru has gone viral after a fan was seen showing the number “49” gesture toward Virat Kohli while he was fielding near the boundary line.

The incident took place during SRH’s innings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, where Kohli was stationed close to the ropes. Amid the intense atmosphere of the contest, a spectator was caught on camera repeatedly flashing the “49” sign in Kohli’s direction.

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The gesture is believed to reference Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s infamous collapse in 2017, when the team was bowled out for just 49 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders. The moment has often resurfaced in fan banter over the years and continues to be used in stadium chants and online trolling.

The reference quickly sparked discussion on social media after the footage of the fan went viral, with viewers debating the boundaries of crowd behaviour in high-profile matches.

Despite the provocative gesture, Virat Kohli appeared unfazed while continuing his fielding duties. Known for his competitive intensity, the RCB star maintained focus as Sunrisers Hyderabad built momentum during their innings.