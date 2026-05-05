'Love Express': Arshdeep Singh Spotted With Girlfriend Samreen Kaur On Punjab Kings Team Bus; Netizens React | VIDEO

Arshdeep Singh Spotted With Girlfriend Samreen Kaur On Punjab Kings Team Bus; Netizens React | X

Hyderabad, May 5: A video has surfaced on social media in which Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh is seen travelling with his girlfriend Samreen Kaur on the team bus. The viral video shows that the pacer arrives at Hyderabad Airport with Samreen and he is seen walking with her hand-in-hand. Later, he reportedly sits on the team bus along with her. However, this did not go down well with the internet users and they started trolling the PBKS bowler.

The viral video was shared on social media with the caption, "For the first time, Arshdeep Singh was seen with his girlfriend Samreen on the PBKS team bus. Both were holding hands tightly at Hyderabad airport. Later, Arshdeep Singh asked his girlfriend to come with him on the PBKS team bus. These days, no one seems to listen to the BCCI."

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The internet users are asking the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to take action against the cricketers who are seen travelling with their girlfriends and not with the team. Hardik Pandya has been facing the ire of the netizens as he is frequently spotted with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma.

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An internet user said, "BCCI couldn't do anything during T20WC itself even though there was rules in place." Another said, "Who knew the PBKS bus was actually the new 'Love Express'?"

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A user also said, "Paaji ka off field wala pura kaam dikh rha hai." Another said, "Airport to team bus—bro upgraded the travel plan real quick." The fans are demanding BCCI to take strict action and set a few rules for the cricketers.

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Arshdeep Singh has managed to scalp 11 wickets in 9 matches for the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2026 season. He also achieved the milestone of taking 100 wickets in the tournament for the Punjab Kings.

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Arshdeep Singh has taken 11 wickets in 9 matches during the 2026 IPL season. While he achieved the milestone of 100 IPL wickets for Punjab Kings (PBKS) this year, his overall economy rate has been higher than in previous seasons.