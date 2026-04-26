IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh Walks Hand-In-Hand With Rumoured Girlfriend Samreen Kaur; Video Sparks Buzz Among Fans

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A viral video featuring Arshdeep Singh and his rumoured girlfriend Samreen Kaur has caught the attention of fans during IPL 2026 as the duo was spotted together.

The clip, which surfaced on social media, shows Arshdeep walking hand-in-hand with Samreen Kaur. The moment quickly went viral, adding fuel to ongoing speculation about the cricketer’s personal life. This wasn’t the first time the two were seen together, as earlier sightings had already sparked dating rumours among fans.

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Samreen Kaur, who is known for her work as an actor and model, has previously been linked with Arshdeep through multiple public appearances and social media hints. She has also been spotted in stadiums supporting Punjab Kings during IPL 2026, further intensifying the buzz around their relationship.

While Arshdeep continues to impress on the field with his performances for Punjab Kings, his off-field moments have also become a talking point this season. The viral airport sighting once again highlights how cricket and celebrity culture often intersect during the IPL, capturing attention beyond the boundary ropes.