'Lot Of Current Commentators Do Not Work Hard': Charu Sharma Responds To Question From Fan

Charu Sharma. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Famous sports commentator and presenter Charu Sharma held a casual question and answer session on Reddit after announcing it via his official handle on X. Sharma answered various questions, ranging from the ones relating to Olympics, Indian football and hockey, and cricket. Amongst it all, he pointed out that today's cricket commentators don't work well in their craft.

The Reddit thread saw a fan post the question:

"What's your take on the downgrade of the level of commentary over the years especially hindi commentary by the likes of Akash chopra?"

Reddit AMA. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Sharma responded to the question, stating that it's a pity to see today's commentators not working as hard to improve their craft.

"I really don't wish to get into specific names. You may be surprised at how divided opinions are on the popularity of various commentators. However, yes, there is the distinct possibility that a lot of current commentators do not work hard at the craft. Which is a pity indeed."