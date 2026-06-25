Los Angeles Knight Riders Set For Historic Debut At New Knight Riders Cricket Ground In Pomona | file photo

Los Angeles: The Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) will play their first match at the Knight Riders Cricket Ground in Pomona on July 1 against the Washington Freedom, bringing professional cricket to a purpose-built stadium in Los Angeles for the first time and marking the next step in the franchise's push to developing the sport with the broader USA perspective in mind.

The match marks the culmination of a journey that began in April, when LAKR and Fairplex broke ground on the new venue. The Knight Riders Cricket Ground is set to host MLC matches from July 1 to July 5, bringing world class T20 cricket to the greater Los Angeles area.

By establishing a dedicated location in Los Angeles, the Knight Riders Group is taking a significant step toward positioning the region as a future hub for the sport in the country. The new field gives fans in Los Angeles the chance to watch live professional cricket featuring some of the world's most exciting players, while laying the foundation for world class cricket infrastructure in the region.

Venky Mysore, CEO, Knight Riders Sports, said: ‘The Knight Riders Cricket Ground is a major milestone for Los Angeles Knight Riders and a reflection of our long-term commitment to growing the game in the United States. As we continue to build the sport in this market, establishing a dedicated home venue was an important strategic priority. It allows us to deliver a more immersive matchday experience for fans, deepen our engagement with local communities, and create a lasting foundation for cricket in the USA. We are excited to welcome fans to our first match here and look forward to building a vibrant cricket culture around this venue for many years to come.’

With the field now ready and the season underway, LAKR turns its attention to building a lasting home for cricket in Southern California and a platform for the continued growth of professional cricket across Southern California.