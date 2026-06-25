BCCI Marks 43rd Anniversary Of India's Historic 1983 World Cup Triumph, Calls It 'The Victory That Inspired Generations' | Video | X

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday paid tribute to India's historic 1983 World Cup triumph, calling it "the victory that inspired generations," as the country marked the anniversary of its maiden ODI World Cup title.

In a post on X, BCCI recalled how legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev led a young Indian side to one of the most iconic upsets in cricket history, defending a modest total of 183 runs against the West Indies in the final at Lord's.

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"The victory that inspired generations. #OTD in 1983, Kapil Dev and his men defended 183 against the West Indies at Lord's to clinch #TeamIndia's maiden World Cup title," the BCCI wrote, highlighting the significance of the historic victory that changed the course of Indian cricket.

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Today marked 43 years since its iconic 1983 ODI World Cup triumph, a historic victory that is widely credited with reshaping the country's cricketing culture and elevating the sport to unprecedented popularity.

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Led by captain Kapil Dev, India overcame all expectations to defeat the dominant West Indies in the final at Lord's on June 25, 1983. The West Indies, who had won the previous two editions in 1975 and 1979, entered the summit clash as clear favourites after choosing to bowl first.

India, however, posted a modest total of 183 runs. The innings saw disciplined bowling from the West Indies attack, with Andy Roberts claiming three wickets, while Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding and Larry Gomes chipped in with two wickets each.

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In response, India produced a remarkable bowling and fielding effort to dismantle the West Indies batting order. The opposition was reduced to 57/3 and later slumped to 76/6 as India seized control of the contest. The Caribbean side was eventually bowled out for 140, handing India a famous 43-run victory.

Mohinder Amarnath played a decisive role in the final, contributing 26 runs and returning with figures of 3/12, earning him the Man of the Match award. The memorable moment of Kapil Dev lifting the World Cup trophy at Lord's remains etched in Indian cricket history.

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The 1983 win came after India's modest performances in the 1975 and 1979 editions, where the team failed to progress beyond the group stage. The breakthrough victory marked the beginning of a new era for Indian cricket.

India later won its second World Cup title in 2011 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. In the 2023 edition, led by Rohit Sharma, India finished as runners-up.

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Australia remains the most successful side in ODI World Cup history, having lifted the trophy six times--1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015 and 2023.

Brief Scores in the 1983 ODI World Cup final: India 183 in 54.4 overs (Kris Srikkanth 38, Sandeep Patil 27, Andy Roberts 3/32) defeated West Indies 140 (Viv Richards 33, Jeff Dujon 25, Mohinder Amarnath 3/12) by 43 runs.

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