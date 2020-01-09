'Looking forward to seeing all our Indian fans': David Warner ahead of ODI series

Warner had registered the second-highest score for an Australian batter in a Test match against Pakistan last year after scoring 335 at Adelaide.

He also scored a century in the second innings of the third Test against New Zealand.

Australia white-washed both New Zealand and Pakistan in the respective Test series. As a result, it moved to the second position on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

Australia will next take on India in a three-match ODI series.

The first game will be played on January 14 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.