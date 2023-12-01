'Lollypop De Diya Hai': Harbhajan Singh Baffled By Yuzvendra Chahal's Inclusion In ODI Squad Instead Of T20I For South Africa Tour

Harbhajan Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh remains baffled by Yuzvendra Chahal's inclusion in the ODI squad instead of T20s for the upcoming tour of South Africa. Stating that it's beyond his understanding, Harbhajan reflected that the leg-spinner has been given a 'lollypop'.

Chahal, omitted for the 2023 World Cup, has returned to the ODI squad for the three matches in South Africa. However, the 33-year-old isn't part of the T20I squad, especially with the T20 World Cup looming in June, with a chance to prove his mettle.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, here's what Harbhajan had to say:

"There is no Yuzvendra Chahal in T20 format. You kept him in ODIs but not T20Is. Lollypop de diya hai bande ko (They just gave him a lollypop to suck on). We won't take in the format where you do well but will take for other formats. It's beyond my understanding."

"South Africa tour is not easy" - Harbhajan Singh

The 43-year-old reckons the road for the returns of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara will be far from easy and believes they deserve a proper communication. He added:

"South Africa tour is not easy. It's tough for batters. There you won't have Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. Youth are indeed getting opportunities. It's a good thing. But I don't think that selectors had a chat with Rahane, Pujara, or Umesh Yadav because whenever Yadav has played in Tests, he has performed. I think the road is tough for a comeback. They have served Indian cricket, and are renowned cricketers. The board should have had a chat with them. They should have been informed why they are not picked and what is a possible path for them in their careers."

The tour starts on December 10th with the T20I series.