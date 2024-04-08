‘I Did Not Expect It From India’: Babar Azam On Fans Chanting His Name During ODI World Cup 2023; Video

Babar Azam made his maiden half-century in any format against India in Ahmedabad. |

Pakistan white-ball skipper Babar Azam has opened up on his experience of playing in India during the 2023 World Cup, revealing how well the reception was from the fans, notably chanting his name. The right-handed batter disclosed that the stadiums were packed even for Pakistan's practice matches during the multi-nation tournament hosted by India.

The majority of Pakistan cricketers played for the first time in India during the 2023 World Cup; however, contrary to expectations, they received a grand reception after landing in Hyderabad. However, the sub-continent nation were eliminated in the group stage, finishing 5th after losing 5 out of 9 matches.

Babar Azam didn't expect for such a worm welcome from India.#BabarAzamPodcast pic.twitter.com/8kzM2liWIJ — Naqeeb Ullah Hamdard (@NaqeebHamdard25) April 8, 2024

Speaking on Zalmi TV, Babar revealed that he was confused what to expect in India, given it was his first trip to India. However, the 29-year-old described it as a wonderful experience.

"Mai India se expect nahi kar raha tha (I did not expect it from India). “Mai bilkul nahi expect kar raha tha. Mai first time ja raha tha Indian mujhe wahaan ka koi knowledge nahi tha (I was not expecting it at all. It was my first time in India and I had no knowledge about the country)."

"Wo ek alag experience tha. Unka pyar tha, logon ne bahut pyaar diya humein, bahut appreciate kiya (It was a different experience. It was their love, Indian people gave us so much love, they appreciated our cricket). Humare practice matches mey log aaye yaar, pura stadium packed tha. Hyderabad mey pura stadium packed tha (Even in our practice games, people were cheering for us. The entire stadium in Hyderabad was jam packed."

"I always ask him few questions" - Babar Azam on Virat Kohli

Babar went on to reveal that he always speaks to Virat Kohli about numerous things during India-Pakistan matches and added:

"I always try and talk to him whenever we play against each other. I always ask him few questions and he helps me with it. I had a good chat with Virat Kohli, there are things that we talk about that I can’t share here but it was fruitful."

Babar was recently reinstated as Pakistan's white-ball captain after stepping down from the role following the World Cup.