'Little Shisha Man': Ex-CSK Player Sam Billings Drops Wild MS Dhoni Story, Reveals He Had Dedicated Staff Just for His Shisha | VIDEO

Former CSK star Sam Billings has spilled secrets on sharing the dressing room with former India captain MS Dhoni. The England ace called Dhoni as one of the 'Cool Guys' and revealed his open door policy during the IPL. Billings revealed that Dhoni had a dedicated staff just for to manage his shisha pipe in a now viral video.

"He has a little shisha man, who looks after the shisha. His sole job, in his entourage is to look after the shisha pipe," Billings said on the Stick To Cricket Podcast.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dhoni's shisha habit, though shocking to some, is not news. The former Indian captain is known to create a lounge-like atmosphere in his hotel room, allowing the younger players to be comfortable and settle in.

Several former teammates have revealed that the ex India captain is known to have an open door policy and would invite teammates for such sessions. Videos of him smoking hookah in Dubai post international retirement have also gone viral in the past.

Sam Billings spent two seasons with the Chennai Super Kings, winning the title in the 2018 season. He achieved cult hero status for his half-century in their win over KKR. Overall, he has featured in 30 games in the tournament, scoring 503 runs.