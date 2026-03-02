MS Dhoni's Hilarious Dance Moves Go Viral From CSK Training Session Ahead Of IPL 2026 | VIDEO

MS Dhoni is back in the nets and the idiosyncrasies return as well. In a viral video, Dhoni turned a wide delivery into a national spectacle. A wide bowled was bowled to the former CSK captain and he hilariously sprung to action, with his arms flailing to signal the decision. The video left netizens in splits with Dhoni keeping things loose as he returns to the field.

Dhoni is one of the most influential players in the CSK ranks and is a core member of the leadership group. He has won five titles for the team during his captaincy stint. CSK had a poor run last season.

The team finished last in the points table. The five-time champions were only able to win four matches out of fourteen. Dhoni’s performance was also disappointing throughout the season. CSK’s finisher scored just 196 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17, with a best score of 30*, and even captained CSK in Gaikwad’s absence due to injury.