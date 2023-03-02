Lionel Messi to gift 35 gold iPhone 14s worth ₹1.72 cr to Argentina's World Cup-winning squad

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has ordered 35 gold-plated iPhone 14s which he will be gifting to his teammates and coaching staff for winning the 2023 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Messi led Argentina to victory over France on penalties in the final in December last year.

He scored twice in Argentina’s remarkable World Cup final victory over France and also found the net in the dramatic penalty shootout at the end of the encounter. It ensured Argentina lifted the trophy for the first time since 1986.

The 35-year-old ordered 24-carat gold iPhones at his Paris apartment. The iPhones have every player’s name, number and the Argentina logo engraved on each device.

The entire order from IDESIGN Gold has cost Messi £175,000 (₹ 1.73 crore), according to reports.

"35 gold iPhone 14 created for the Argentina squad and staff & delivered to @leomessi.

"It was an honour to deliver 35 gold iphone 14 to @leomessi for his team mates & staff as a gift for winning the world cup final," IDESIGN Gold wrote on Instagram.

Notably, Messi became the first player to win two Golden Ball awards after he clinched his second one in Qatar, 8 years after he bagged the first one at the 2014 World Cup.

“Lionel is not only the Goat but he’s one of IDESIGN GOLD’s most loyal customers and got in touch with us a couple of months after the World Cup final

“He said he wanted a special gift for all the players and staff to celebrate the amazing win but didn’t want the usual gift of watches. So, I suggested gold iPhones inscribed with their names and he loved the idea,” said Ben Lyons said, CEO of smartphone customisation service IDESIGN Gold.