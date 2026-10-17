Lionel Messi Sends Special Wedding Wishes To Bodyguard Yassine Cheuko’s Sister | VIDEO

Football superstar Lionel Messi made a heartwarming gesture for his longtime bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko, by recording a special video message for Cheuko’s younger sister on her wedding day in Paris. Unable to attend the celebration, Cheuko arranged the surprise so his sister could watch Messi’s wishes with her wedding guests.

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Messi’s Heartfelt Message for the Bride

Sharing the video, Cheuko wrote an emotional caption expressing his love and pride for his little sister. He apologised for missing her wedding and wished her a lifetime of love and happiness.

“I'm sorry I can't be there with you today in Paris on your special day,” Cheuko wrote. He added, “I love you, I'm proud of you, and I'll always be there for you,” before wishing her a lifetime of happiness.

Messi then entered the frame and wished her congratulations and wished her a great time.

Messi and Cheuko have shared a professional relationship since the Argentine star’s time at Paris Saint-Germain. Cheuko continued working as Messi’s personal bodyguard after the footballer moved to Inter Miami in 2023.

Over the years, Cheuko has become a familiar face alongside Messi, often seen protecting him during public appearances and matches. Their longstanding professional relationship is built around trust, with Cheuko playing an important role in the footballer’s personal security.