Ballon d'Or 2026: Will Lionel Messi Present Trophy To The Winner? Attendance In London Unconfirmed |

Former Argentina star footballer Lionel Messi will not present the 2026 Ballon d'Or trophy to the winner, confirmed football journalist Fabrizio Romano on his official social media account. The Argentine great has reportedly not received an invitation to present an award at the ceremony. His attendance at the gala in London on October 26 also remains unconfirmed.

The update comes after reports claimed that Messi would attend the ceremony and hand over the prestigious trophy to this year's winner. However, the journalist dismissed those claims and stated that Messi had not been invited to present any of the awards.

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Romano shared a post on social media and said, "Lionel Messi will not be presenting a trophy to any of the winners at the Ballon d’Or, as he has not been invited to do so. Also Messi’s attendance at the Ballon d’Or gala has not yet been confirmed."

Will Messi Attend?

The uncertainty surrounding Messi's attendance has added another twist to the reports about his involvement in the ceremony. While some earlier reports suggested that the Inter Miami star would be present in London, however, there has been no confirmation of his participation from the organisers.

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Messi's possible role at the ceremony has drawn interest because of his record in the award's history. The former Barcelona captain has won the men's Ballon d'Or eight times, which is more than any other player. He claimed his most recent title in 2023 after leading Argentina to the FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar.

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About Ceremony

The 2026 ceremony is scheduled to take place at the London Palladium on October 26. The event marks the 70th anniversary of the Ballon d'Or, which was first presented in 1956.

For now, Messi's role in the ceremony remains limited to speculation. The latest update makes clear that he has not been invited to present the trophy, while his attendance in London has yet to be confirmed.