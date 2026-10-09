Lionel Messi Returns To Inter Miami Alongside Luis Suarez And Rodrigo De Paul Two Days After Emotional Argentina Farewell | Video

Lionel Messi Returns To Inter Miami Alongside Luis Suarez And Rodrigo De Paul | FabrizioRomano/X

Lionel Messi has wasted little time returning to club football after an emotional farewell with Argentina. Just two days after playing what was billed as his final-ever game for the national team on Wednesday, the Argentine superstar is back at Inter Miami alongside close friends Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul.

Messi received a memorable farewell from Argentine fans, marking an emotional moment in his illustrious international career. Having represented Argentina for nearly two decades, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has enjoyed a journey filled with heartbreak, redemption and historic success, culminating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar.

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The 39-year-old's international career has been defined by his extraordinary achievements, including the Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024 and Argentina's World Cup victory. His journey with the national team also featured painful defeats in major finals before he finally ended Argentina's long wait for a major trophy. The emotional farewell served as a tribute to a player who has become a symbol of Argentine football.

However, Messi's return to Inter Miami highlights that his footballing journey is far from over at club level. The forward was back alongside Suarez and De Paul, two familiar faces who have become important figures in his life on and off the pitch. Their reunion also offered a glimpse of the camaraderie that has helped shape Inter Miami's dressing room.

While Wednesday's farewell marked a significant moment in Messi's international journey, his focus now shifts back to his club commitments in the United States. With Inter Miami continuing its campaign, the Argentine icon will look to carry his form and experience into the next chapter of his career, even as fans reflect on the possibility of having witnessed his final appearance in Argentina's colours.