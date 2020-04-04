Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Brazilian legend Kaka has chosen his G.O.A.T

Between Argentine Lionel Messi and Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, Brazil legend Kaka has chosen his G.O.A.T in football.
Labelling the Argentine wizard a 'genius', Kaka opted for Messi when asked to pick between the Barcelona captain and Ronaldo.
According to Goal.com, Kaka was doing a Q&A session on FIFA's Instagram channel.
Kaka's choice comes albeit playing with the Portuguese striker for Real Madrid between 2009-2013.
"I played with Cristiano and he's really amazing, but I'll go with Messi. He's a genius, a pure talent. The way he plays is incredible," Kaka said on Instagram.
Between Messi and Ronaldo, the pair have won 11 Ballon d'Or awards, six with the Argentine and five with the Portuguese.
"Cristiano is a machine. It's not just the way he's strong, powerful and fast; he's strong mentally. He always wants to win and play. To be the best. For me, that's the most incredible thing he has," Kaka added.
"In the history of the sport, they (Messi and Ronaldo) are definitely in the top five. We are very lucky to have been able to see both of them."
Meanwhile, amid the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has laid waste to all sporting events and claimed the lives of over 50,000 people worldwide, both these football geniuses are actively aiding in fight against the virus.
With regular donations, charity work for medical supplies, gear and for families of those who are affected, Messi and Ronaldo continue to amaze us with their heroics on and off the field.
