Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Brazilian legend Kaka has chosen his G.O.A.T

Between Argentine Lionel Messi and Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, Brazil legend Kaka has chosen his G.O.A.T in football.

Labelling the Argentine wizard a 'genius', Kaka opted for Messi when asked to pick between the Barcelona captain and Ronaldo.

According to Goal.com, Kaka was doing a Q&A session on FIFA's Instagram channel.

Kaka's choice comes albeit playing with the Portuguese striker for Real Madrid between 2009-2013.

"I played with Cristiano and he's really amazing, but I'll go with Messi. He's a genius, a pure talent. The way he plays is incredible," Kaka said on Instagram.

Between Messi and Ronaldo, the pair have won 11 Ballon d'Or awards, six with the Argentine and five with the Portuguese.