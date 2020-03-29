Cristiano Ronaldo agrees for a 3.8 million euro wage cut due to coronavirus crisis in Italy

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed for a 3.8 million euro wage cut under Juventus following the global pandemic coronavirus crisis which has claimed over 10,000 lives in Italy.

The coronavirus has caused the suspension or cancellation of all sporting events including Italy's football league -- Serie A.

According to Tuttosport, the move came after a conversation between club captain Giorgio Chiellini and the rest of the squad. Negotiations are still on between Chiellini and the squad with club president Andrea Agnelli and chief football office Fabio Paratici for further wage cuts.

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani was among the firsts to test positive for the virus and was followed by France's Blaise Matuidi and Argentine Paulo Dybala.

The number of deaths caused by coronavirus surpassed in Italy making it the epicentre of the virus with over 10,000 deaths.

However, the United States has the highest number of cases with 1,24,464 followed by Italy (92,472).