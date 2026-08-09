Lionel Messi Leaves Cemetery After Father Jorge Messi's Farewell Ceremony; Private Plane Heads To Miami | VIDEO

Lionel Messi Leaves Cemetery After Father Jorge Messi's Farewell Ceremony | X

Football legend and Argentina star Lionel Messi and his family have left the cemetery after saying goodbye to his father, Jorge Messi, in a private farewell ceremony. Videos have surfaced on social media showing Messi and his family leaving the cemetery after the burial.

The Argentina captain arrived in the country with his family following the death of his father. After the ceremony, Messi and his family left the cemetery under heavy security. It was restricted to family and close friends with chances that his teammates from Argentina National Team attending the funeral.

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What Happened?

The farewell ceremony for Jorge Messi has now concluded. Lionel Messi and his family have left the cemetery, while the security operation around the family remained tight.

The private plane that Messi and his family used to travel to Argentina has also reportedly departed for Miami. However, the plane left empty.

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Will Messi Return To Miami?

For now, there is no confirmation about how long Messi will remain in Argentina.

Jorge Messi died at the age of 68. The farewell ceremony was held at the El Prado private cemetery in Perez, near Rosario.

For Messi fans around the world, the moment remains a deeply personal one as the football star spends time with his family following the loss of his father.

Lionel Messi’s father Jorge Messi died at the age of 68 at a clinic/sanatorium in Rosario in Argentina after a prolonged illness in the early hours of Saturday, August 8, 2026 (around 2 a.m. local time).