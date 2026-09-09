Lionel Messi Agrees To Buy Eldense As Cristiano Ronaldo Rivalry Extends Into Life After Retirement

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. | (Image Credits: X)

Football superstar and Argentina legend Lionel Messi has reached an agreement in principle to buy Spanish second-tier club Eldense, potentially adding a new chapter to his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo beyond their playing careers. Messi is set to acquire 100 per cent of Eldense if the deal is completed, although the takeover still needs regulatory approval and is subject to due diligence.

The move comes after Ronaldo bought a 25 per cent stake in fellow Spanish second-tier side Almeria earlier this year. With both stars now moving into club ownership, their famous football rivalry could continue in a different form after their playing careers come to an end.

Messi’s representatives are carrying out due diligence, while the proposed takeover also needs approval from Spain's High Council for Sports (CSD). If completed, the Inter Miami star would become the sole owner of the club.

The agreement involves the Colombian investment group TH Soluciones Group, which currently owns the shares in Eldense. Spanish publication AS reported that Messi's team had been in talks with the group before the agreement in principle was reached. The final completion of the deal will depend on the remaining legal and contractual steps.

The move could also add a new chapter to the long-running Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. Ronaldo bought a 25 per cent stake in another Spanish second-tier club UD Almeria in February through his CR7 Sports Investments company. The financial details of that deal were not disclosed.

Almeria and Eldense are both part of Spain's second division, meaning Messi and Ronaldo could have clubs competing in the same league. Almeria beat Eldense 3-0 in their first meeting of the season and another fixture between the teams scheduled for May 2.

Messi's planned Eldense investment comes only months after he became the owner of another Spanish club. In April, he officially acquired UE Cornella which is a Catalan side playing in the fifth tier of Spanish football. Cornella confirmed the takeover on April 16 and said the move reflected Messi's connection to Barcelona and his interest in developing local football talent.

The Eldense deal would therefore give Messi ownership interests in clubs at two different levels of the Spanish football system. It also adds to his growing involvement in football away from his playing career at Inter Miami.

For now, however, the Eldense takeover remains an agreement in principle rather than a completed purchase. The due diligence process and approval from the Spanish sports authorities still have to be completed before Messi can formally take control of all the club’s shares.