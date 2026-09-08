Lionel Messi Back In Ballon d'Or Race, Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Out Again As 2026 Shortlist Revealed; Check Nominees

Lionel Messi Back In Ballon d'Or Race, Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Out Again. | X

Lionel Messi has returned to the Ballon d'Or shortlist, while Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out again as the 30 nominees for the 2026 men's award were announced on Tuesday. Messi is among the biggest names on the list alongside Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and defending champion Ousmane Dembele.

The Argentine last appeared among the nominees in 2023, when he won the award for a record eighth time. He missed the shortlist in 2024 and 2025.

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Messi's return comes after another strong year with Inter Miami and Argentina. He recorded 75 goal contributions in 49 matches and helped Argentina reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. His inclusion also means he will have a chance to win a ninth Ballon d'Or.

Ronaldo, however, has missed out once again. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is not among the 30 nominees despite helping Al-Nassr win the Saudi Pro League. He has now been absent from the shortlist since 2022. Ronaldo's omission is being widely discussed on social media given his long rivalry with Messi at the top of world football.

The 2026 list also includes several players expected to challenge for the prize, with Dembele looking to retain the award, while Mbappe, Yamal, Haaland and Kane are also among the leading names. Paris Saint-Germain have the most players on the list, with 10 nominees.

The 70th Ballon d'Or ceremony will be held in London on October 26. The event will be staged at the London Palladium and will mark the first time the prestigious awards ceremony is held in the English capital.

For Messi, the nomination keeps his remarkable Ballon d'Or story alive. For Ronaldo, it marks another year away from a prize that he won five times during his extraordinary rivalry with the Argentine.

The 30 Nominees

Jude Bellingham, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Cucurella, Ousmane Dembele, Luis Diaz, Bruno Fernandes, Gabriel, Erling Haaland, Achraf Hakimi, Harry Kane, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Lamine Yamal, Sadio Mane, Marquinhos, Lautaro Martínez, Kylian Mbappé, Nuno Mendes, Lionel Messi, Joao Neves, Michael Olise, Willian Pacho, Julian Quinones, Declan Rice, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, William Saliba, Ferran Torres, Dayot Upamecano, Vinicius Junior, Vitinha.