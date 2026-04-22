'Like Your Brother': RCB's Danish Sait Pokes Fun At Krunal Pandya Amid Hardik Pandya Rift Rumours In Viral Video

Danish Sait, as his character Mr Nags, has poked fun at Krunal Pandya over his alleged rift with brother Hardik Pandya in a video posted by RCB on Wednesday. Nags conveyed his disappointment to Krunal after the all-rounder did not give him an interview last year.

Krunal cited that he had family commitments and defended himself saying sometimes there are a lot of family members in your house, so you miss some one.

Mr Nags, without hesitation quipped, "Like your brother" leaving Krunal in splits.

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Nags then softened the blow, saying, "Even Kane and Undertaker are fighting." Krunal was in splits and gave him a thumbs up when asked if everything was fine between him and Hardik.

The jibe comes amid contant specualtion regarding a rift between the two brothers. Once inseparabale, their absence from each other's lives and social media has been stark.

Krunal animatedly celebrates Hardik's wicket

During the MI vs RCB game earlier in the season, Krunal started off with a bouncer to his younger brother, who just gave a cold stare back. When Hardik was dismissed, Krunal celebrated the wicket with visible aggression. These moments quickly went viral and have raised questions among the fans about their relationship.

Krunal-Hardik Pandya rift

The rumours first gained traction after India’s historic victory at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. While the nation celebrated Hardik Pandya’s crucial role in the tournament and praised his redemption arc, fans noticed an unexpected silence from his brother Krunal Pandya and sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma.

Hardik did not wish his brother on social media during his birthday, further raising eyebrows. After Hardik’s divorce from Natasha, fans noticed changes in their public appearances. Krunal and his wife were seen with Natasha, while Hardik has been spotted more often with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma at events.