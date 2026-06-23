Lightning Strikes! France Vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Suspended Due To Bad Weather

History was made at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as the Group I match between France and Iraq at Lincoln Financial Field became the first-ever FIFA World Cup match to be suspended due to lightning. Severe thunderstorms and repeated lightning strikes over Philadelphia forced match officials to halt play, with players, coaches, officials, and more than 60,000 spectators directed to seek shelter under strict weather safety protocols.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tournament officials suspended play in accordance with FIFA's weather safety protocols, with players, match officials, and spectators instructed to remain in safe areas as severe thunderstorms moved across the region.

The mandatory delay will remain in effect until at least 30 minutes have passed since the last observed lightning strike, with officials continuing to monitor weather conditions before authorizing the resumption of play.

Read Also What Happens If Lightning Strikes During France Vs Iraq Match At The FIFA World Cup 2026?

Unlike many sporting events, FIFA does not impose a fixed maximum time limit for weather-related delays. The match can remain on hold for as long as necessary until conditions are considered safe.

There is also no reserve day for group-stage fixtures. If the match cannot be completed on the scheduled day due to extreme weather, FIFA will decide how and when it should resume. Any restarted match would continue from the exact point where play was halted, with the scoreline, remaining time and disciplinary records carrying over.