 'Lightan Chalao!' Babar Azam Jokingly Reacts In Punjabi To Dark Conditions Ahead Of ENG Vs PAK 3rd Test; VIDEO
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HomeSports'Lightan Chalao!' Babar Azam Jokingly Reacts In Punjabi To Dark Conditions Ahead Of ENG Vs PAK 3rd Test; VIDEO

'Lightan Chalao!' Babar Azam Jokingly Reacts In Punjabi To Dark Conditions Ahead Of ENG Vs PAK 3rd Test; VIDEO

It can be seen in the video that Babar Azam is walking out of the pavilion with his cricket kit for the practice session at the stadium. However, as soon as he steps out, he notices the dark conditions on the ground, likely due to the cloudy weather.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Tuesday, September 08, 2026, 11:47 PM IST
'Lightan Chalao!' Babar Azam Jokingly Reacts In Punjabi To Dark Conditions Ahead Of ENG Vs PAK 3rd Test; VIDEO
Babar Azam Jokingly Reacts In Punjabi To Dark Conditions Ahead Of ENG Vs PAK 3rd Test | X

A video has surfaced on social media, highlighting the lighter side of Pakistan Men's Cricket Team captain and star batter Babar Azam ahead of the crucial England vs Pakistan 3rd Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The third and the final Test of the three-match series will commence on Wednesday, September 9. The viral video shows Babar Azam making a funny comment after witnessing the dark conditions at the venue.

It can be seen in the video that Babar Azam is walking out of the pavilion with his cricket kit for the practice session at the stadium. However, as soon as he steps out, he notices the dark conditions on the ground, likely due to the cloudy weather.

Babar Azam quickly reacts in Punjabi and says, "Oye, hanera pai reha ae, lightan chalao!" (Hey, it’s getting dark, turn on the lights!). The video of Babar Azam's comment quickly went viral on social media as the incident occurred ahead of an important Test for Pakistan.

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England Vs Pakistan 3rd Test: Good News For Fans As Rain Threat Stays Low At Edgbaston; Check...
England Vs Pakistan 3rd Test: Good News For Fans As Rain Threat Stays Low At Edgbaston; Check...

The fans are concerned about the weather during the match and the latest forecast suggests that the opening day should remain largely dry. The Met Office has forecast sunny intervals and cloudy spells for Wednesday with only a low chance of rain.

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