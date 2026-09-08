England Vs Pakistan 3rd Test: Good News For Fans As Rain Threat Stays Low At Edgbaston; Check Weather Forecast | X

England and Pakistan are set for the third and final Test at Edgaston in Brimingham on Wednesday, September 9. The good news for the fans is that the latest weather forecast points to a mostly dry opening day. There are only a small chance of rain on the first day of the Test.

As per the latest Met Office forecast for Edgbaston, Wednesday is expected to have sunny intervals and some clouds. The temperature could reach around 17 degrees Celsius and the minimum is expected to be around 9 degrees Celsius.

The chance of rain is currently around 10 per cent during most of the main playing hours which means a major rain interruption is not expected in Day 1. The rain chance drops to below 5 per cent in the evening.

The weather forecast is likely to bring relief to the fans and the Pakistan Cricket Team amid the controversy which began since the day they arrived in England for the three-match Test series.

Friday Could Bring Rain

The weather could become a bigger concern later in the match. Thursday is expected to remain mostly dry during the day, although rain could arrive towards the evening.

Friday (September 11) or the third day of the Test could the biggest weather concern for the fans as the forecast shows a high chance of rain during the early hours and morning. There is also possibility of some disruption before conditions improve later in the day.

This could become an important aspect if the Test is closely fought and Pakistan or England need the full five days to force a result.

England enter the match with confidence as they lead the series 2-0 after their massive victories at Headingley and Lord's. They will now aim to complete a series whitewash. On the other hand, Pakistan is entering the game with a young and inexperienced squad after the huge shuffle by PCB.

PCB has sent seven players home, including senior names such as Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haw and Salman Ali Agha. Five uncapped players have been added to the team along with the return of Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal.

Pakistan have also changed their coaching staff ahead of the Test. Head Coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul have been released. Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke have been sent to take up their roles with the Test side. PCB is facing the ire from the Pakistani fans and former cricketers for their decision.

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam (Captain)

Abdullah Fazal

Arafat Minhas

Azan Awais

Ghazi Ghori

Mohammad Abbas

Mohammad Ali

Mohammad Imran

Mohammad Imran

Razaullah

Saad Baig

Saim Ayub

Sajid Khan

Saud Shakeel

Shan Masood